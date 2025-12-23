Where to Next
Where to Next: Inside Adana’s Culture, Cuisine and Carnival
Where to Next? The destination is Adana. Johnny Ward explores the city during its vibrant Orange Blossom Carnival, diving into Adana’s bold street food scene, from sizzling kebabs to frozen banana milkshakes. He crosses a Roman bridge still standing after centuries, then traces the tracks of a James Bond chase atop a railway bridge. The city blends history, flavour and cinema. Watch the full episode now and discover why this isn’t your typical travel show.... Read More
