US vs China: The Battle For Tech Supremacy | NexTech

A new war is being waged, not on traditional battlefields, but within the walls of factories, server farms, and government offices. In this modern conflict, lines of code and nano-circuits carry more power than tanks ever could. The United States and China are locked in a fierce struggle for technological dominance, and the outcome of this battle will shape the future of innovation, global security, and the economy. Even before the latest escalation in trade tensions, the US and China were already locked in a high-stakes rivalry for control of the tech frontier. From competing innovation strategies to national investments in critical infrastructure, the two powers have long seen technology as the key to global influence. In this episode of NexTech, we explore how the two nations measure up across several key technological sectors. We examine the semiconductor race, where the US is working to restrict China’s chip development while China strives to close the gap. We also take a closer look at the competition in artificial intelligence and supercomputing, assessing which country is leading the way in these rapidly evolving fields. Additionally, we delve into the electric vehicle and green technology sector, comparing how Tesla and Hongqi are driving the future of EVs and luxury automotive innovation. The battle for technological supremacy is underway, and the outcome will determine who leads the digital age. ... Read More