Russia and Azerbaijan Watch as Armenia Strengthens Western Ties and Pursues EU Visa Talks

Over the past months, Armenia has been pivoting away from Russia towards Western countries. Yerevan has been searching for new allies ever since it was defeated in the Karabakh war. The country is accusing Moscow of failing to protect it from neighbour and longtime rival Azerbaijan. And now, the EU says it’s ready to start talks on visa liberalisation for Armenian citizens seeking short visits to the Schengen zone. The announcement was made together with the approval of a military aid package worth more than 10 million dollars which the bloc has allocated to Yerevan. And, earlier this month, Armenia also carried out a 9-day joint military exercise with the US, just a month after Yerevan said it would quit the Russia-led CSTO - a military alliance of post-Soviet states. The Russian foreign ministry criticized both the drills and the EU’s decision, saying these moves could destabilise the South Caucasus. As for Baku, it called the latest developments provocative actions that it says show Armenia s preparation for another war with Azerbaijan. Since Baku regained control of the Karabakh province in September, the two sides have been working towards a peace deal after decades of conflict. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director at European Neighbourhood Council Farid Shafiyev Chairperson at the Center of Analysis of International Relations ... Read More