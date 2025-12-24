Interview with IFSB Secretary-General Dr. Ghiath Shabsigh

Islamic finance may have its roots in Muslim-majority countries, but today, it's a concept that's gaining traction further afield.It's a financial system based on Islamic law, which prohibits interests, and promotes risk-sharing, ethical investing and asset backed transactions. It emphasizes principles like fairness, transparency and social responsibility, ensuring that investments avoid activities considered harmful or unethical. TRT World spoke with the General Secretary of the Islamic Financial Services Board, Dr Ghiath Shabsigh, to explore the factors behind growing interest. ... Read More