Westminster Watch
UK and Spain strike 'historic' deal over Gibraltar's future
Britain and Spain have reached a landmark post-Brexit deal over Gibraltar - a British territory that sits at one of the southern most points of mainland Europe. Its 38,000 residents were left in limbo for nearly 5 years after the UK left the European Union, which affected not only Gibraltarians but approximately 15,000 Spanish workers who work across the border. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has celebrated the deal and Foreign Secretary David Lammy has proclaimed the Labour government's commitment is 'as strong as the rock of Gibraltar'. But does the deal really protect Gibraltar's sovereignty? Is it a win for Gibraltar's Spanish neighbours? And how much will it change the lives of everyday people? This week, Westminster Watch heads to Gibraltar to sit down with the Chief Minister, journalist Walter Finch, Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción Jose Juan Franco Rodriguez and leader of the Gibraltar Social Democrats Keith Azopardi to unpack what the long-awaited deal entails - and what it means for the people of Gibraltar. Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World.... Read More
Up Next
Other Episodes
25:10
Mind your language: is Welsh under threat?
25:30
Britain’s Secret Warfare
25:00
Could the future of British politics be decided in Wales?
26:20
Has Keir Starmer betrayed Brexit?
26:30
Is the UK an "island of strangers?"
26:10
Former UK PM Blair: Net zero 'doomed to fail'
25:40
UK faces 'summer of discontent' as strike chaos continues
26:00
How much power does Britain's royal family really have?
26:00
UK could become only G7 country unable to produce virgin steel
Related Videos
02:23
Taiwan military conducts its biggest drills with simulated attacks
02:27
Police accused of brutality in student-led protests in Serbia
03:32
Israel proposes forced transfer of thousands of Palestinians
02:51
Israel tears down Palestinian homes in Tulkarem refugee camp
02:36
Israeli forces block access to Beitin in occupied West Bank
02:33
US sanctions on China’s 'teapot' refineries spark tension