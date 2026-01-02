Turkish Tea Talk with Alex Salmond: Ghassan Abu-Sittah

In this episode of Turkish Tea Talk, esteemed surgeon Ghassan Abu-Sittah speaks to Alex Salmond. Dr Abu-Sittah's dedication to providing vital medical care in war-torn Gaza is unparalleled. He delves into the harsh realities of operating in Gaza, discussing the challenges of triage, lack of essential supplies, and the heart-wrenching decisions he must make. He also sheds light on the use of banned weapons like white phosphorus and his tireless efforts to bring evidence of war crimes to international authorities. Despite facing obstacles, Dr Abu-Sittah remains steadfast in his commitment to advocating for Palestine and defending freedom of speech.