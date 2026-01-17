Why Does Serbia Want To Join BRICS?

A junior partner in Serbia's ruling coalition, the Socialist Movement led by intelligence chief Aleksandar Vulin, submitted an initiative to parliament to join the BRICS group, rather than pursing EU accession. Vulin's proposal followed a similar call from Milorad Dodik, the president of the Serb entity in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He said he would propose Bosnian membership to BRICS, claiming it would be faster than trying to join the EU. Both Vulin and Dodik are sanctioned by the US, and have close ties with Russia. The moves come after the BRICS announced last month it would expand to take in several new members.