Free Speech For Some? Trump vs. The First Amendment | Inside America

Donald Trump says he's rescuing free speech from the so-called woke mob—but critics say his administration is weaponising the First Amendment to silence universities, journalists, and political opponents. Inside America goes to the University of Virginia, the site of the deadly 2017 rally, to understand how students and faculty are navigating the crackdown on expression. From law students fearing deportation to lawsuits against news outlets like NPR and CBS, this episode unpacks the tension between free speech and political control in Trump's second term. We hear from civil rights advocates, university scholars, and press freedom defenders to ask: Is the First Amendment being protected—or politicised?