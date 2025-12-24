Beyond Borders
Beyond Borders: State of the Nation: For Richer, For Poorer
The U.S. state of West Virginia is struggling with persistent poverty, one of the worst drug problems in the country, and a dying coal industry trying to hold out against cleaner energy. Why are so many people in this vastly resource-rich state still so poor?And can a new president make a difference? At this critical time for American democracy, Beyond Borders gets a glimpse into the lives of the people of West Virginia - revealing their perseverance and optimism in the face of adversity.... Read More
Up Next
Surviving the Orphanages: What Happened to Romania's Abandoned Generation?
Beyond Borders visits Romania to uncover the legacy of former dictator Ceausescu’s state-run orphanages - and how far the nation has come since its dark past.
Muttiah Muralitharan’s Legacy: More Than Just Cricket
Cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and Sri Lanka’s resilience after years of misfortune and mismanagement.
How is Sri Lanka living with its war scars?
David Foster travels to Sri Lanka to explore the legacy of its decades-long civil war. What's next for a country healing from fresh wounds and deep divisions?
Through The Ages: Tackling the UK’s Loneliness Crisis
David Foster explores Britain's fight against loneliness, from intergenerational living to AI companions, seeking solutions for our fragmented world.
How Meloni’s Election Reshaped Italy: Migrants, Economy & Public Opinion
As Italy reckons with a failed Albania migrant relocation plan, David Foster reexamines Meloni’s 2022 win, sparking anti-migrant policies that reshaped Europe.
The race against rodents. How New York is going hard in its war on rats
NYC is ramping up the war on rats with new extermination tactics, birth control pills and trash rules. Can it stop the spread of disease & reclaim the streets?
Other Episodes
26:05
Hope Amid Hardship: West Virginia’s Battle with Poverty, Drugs, and Coal's Collapse
26:35
Killing in the name of justice, the last gasp for Ohio's death penalty
26:00
Is Greenland Ready for a Tourism Boom and Global Attention?
26:50
How Greenland’s Inuit reclaiming their culture in the modern world
