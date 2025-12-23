Beyond Borders
Hope Amid Hardship: West Virginia’s Battle with Poverty, Drugs, and Coal's Collapse
West Virginia is struggling with poverty, drug addiction, and a dying coal industry. Why are so many people in this vastly resource-rich state still so poor?... Read More
Up Next
Surviving the Orphanages: What Happened to Romania's Abandoned Generation?
Beyond Borders visits Romania to uncover the legacy of former dictator Ceausescu’s state-run orphanages - and how far the nation has come since its dark past.
Muttiah Muralitharan’s Legacy: More Than Just Cricket
Cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and Sri Lanka’s resilience after years of misfortune and mismanagement.
How is Sri Lanka living with its war scars?
David Foster travels to Sri Lanka to explore the legacy of its decades-long civil war. What's next for a country healing from fresh wounds and deep divisions?
Through The Ages: Tackling the UK’s Loneliness Crisis
David Foster explores Britain's fight against loneliness, from intergenerational living to AI companions, seeking solutions for our fragmented world.
How Meloni’s Election Reshaped Italy: Migrants, Economy & Public Opinion
As Italy reckons with a failed Albania migrant relocation plan, David Foster reexamines Meloni’s 2022 win, sparking anti-migrant policies that reshaped Europe.
The race against rodents. How New York is going hard in its war on rats
NYC is ramping up the war on rats with new extermination tactics, birth control pills and trash rules. Can it stop the spread of disease & reclaim the streets?
Other Episodes
26:35
Killing in the name of justice, the last gasp for Ohio's death penalty
26:00
Is Greenland Ready for a Tourism Boom and Global Attention?
26:50
How Greenland’s Inuit reclaiming their culture in the modern world
Related Videos
26:10
US Military V Mexican Cartels
24:00
Black and Blue, Policing the Police | Off The Grid Documentary
06:04
Trump says whereabouts of Iranian leader Khamenei are known
26:30
Could Iran's nuclear program push the Middle East to war?
G7 Summit opens amid global tensions and uncertainty
25:40
Yanis Varoufakis Explains Trump’s Tariffs