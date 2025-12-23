Gaza: Weaponization of Aid | Bigger Than Five

As more Palestinian civilians come under fire near aid distribution sites run by the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’, international aid organisations denounce the Israeli-American scheme. Eye-witnesses have reported Israeli forces, and local gangs working with them, firing on crowds of civilians and shooting dead dozens of people — including children. Rob Williams, CEO of the War Child Alliance which has aid workers in Gaza, tells us he understands why the GHF is being called a ‘death trap’. But US Republican Congressman, Marlin Stutzman, who recently met with the Israeli Prime Minister, claims the GHF is needed to prevent Hamas from seizing food aid. ... Read More