The Newsmakers
Could Iran's nuclear program push the Middle East to war?
Iran announces plans for a new enrichment site as the Revolutionary Guard commander threatens more forceful responses to Israel than ever before. Is this dangerous escalation leading inevitably to another Middle Eastern war?... Read More
Up Next
Why Israel is striking Iran now
Israeli strikes have killed over 220 lives in Iran, as international powers call for restraint, the world remains on edge of a wider Middle Eastern war with potentially catastrophic consequences. Today's Newsmaker is the Israel Iran conflict.
