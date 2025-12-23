Nexus
Yanis Varoufakis Explains Trump’s Tariffs
This week Nexus talks to Yanis Varoufakis. He was Greece’s motorbike riding finance minister during the Greek debt crisis in 2015. Some called him the rock star finance minister for resisting the faceless bureaucrats from the European Union.... Read More
US Military V Mexican Cartels
Nexus travels to El Paso, Texas, to investigate how President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the southern border has impacted illegal migrant crossings and cartel activities.
Is Europe Ready for a remilitarised Germany?
Why Are Tesla's Being Targeted?
How members of Congress get so rich
50 Years exactly since the Fall of Saigon - We're back in Vietnam!
DOGE CUTS: Drunk fish and DEI musicals - Do YOU Support DOGE?
Israel’s Devastating Weapons Used On Hezbollah
Australia's Social Media Ban for Kids: Doomed to failure?
Trump 2 : Matrix 0
Black and Blue, Policing the Police | Off The Grid Documentary
Trump says whereabouts of Iranian leader Khamenei are known
Could Iran's nuclear program push the Middle East to war?
G7 Summit opens amid global tensions and uncertainty
The race against rodents. How New York is going hard in its war on rats
Hope Amid Hardship: West Virginia’s Battle with Poverty, Drugs, and Coal's Collapse