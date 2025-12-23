The Capitol Hill Show
The Capitol Hill Show | Episode 23 | Clean Air and Water: Trump’s EPA Aims for a New Environment
President Donald Trump has set cutting waste and fraud in government as a top priority. Some worry however, that his massive cuts will impact sensitive areas like the environment. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin sat down with Tim Constantine and talked candidly about their goals and his confidence in maintaining clean air and water. Does the public support the new EPA? Tim talks to some local people who don't hold back .... Read More
