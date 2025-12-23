Roundtable
COP29: Will it have an impact?
Our planet is getting hotter, sea levels are rising, and major weather events are becoming more common. Smaller and poorer nations are in the most danger - but with the big polluters sitting this conference out - can their voices be heard, and can they get the help they need? Joining our presenter Enda Brady on this panel: Gaurav Sharma, Energy Analyst, Christopher Caldwell , CEO of United Renewables and Ruth Townend, Senior research Fellow at Chatham House
Irish election 2024: Who will lead the nation?
Next week's vote in Ireland has been called "the election of a lifetime" by Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald. She says it's a chance to form a government without Fine Gael or Fianna Fail, the two parties who have dominated Irish politics for a century. Joining Enda Brady on this panel: Frances Fitzgerald, Former Deputy Prime Minister in Ireland and Former Member of the European Parliament from Ireland, Jonathan Healy, Irish Broadcaster and Deirdre Heenan, Professor of Social Policy at the Ulster University.
Irish election 2024: Who will lead the nation?
Irish election 2024: Who will lead the nation?
