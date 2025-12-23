Ghana trade union boss claps back at Europe’s ‘hazardous’ clothes label

There are hidden costs in the clothes we wear. From the environmental damage caused by water-hungry, wasteful supply chains to the threat of labeling secondhand clothing as hazardous waste, this episode uncovers the fragile livelihoods across Africa. As climate change fuels extreme weather events, we also reveal a deadly ripple effect: a sharp rise in snakebite incidents. Guests: President of Ghana’s Union of Traders, Joseph Obeng; Becky Forecast from the Fairtrade Foundation and Julien Potet of Doctors Without Borders Executive Producer/ Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik ... Read More