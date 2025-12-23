Showcase
Lynda La Plante, Jonny Weldon & Crime Culture Uncovered
What happens when one of Britain’s most iconic crime writers opens her front door to Showcase? Rhiannon Jones sits down with Lynda La Plante in an exclusive, in-depth interview filmed at the author's own home.... Read More
Other Episodes
25:30
Torvill & Dean, Turkish Fashion’s New Star & Artist Omer Uluc
26:00
Diana Vickers | Ludovico Einaudi | Karen Millen
26:00
‘Dame Joan Collins | Bridgerton’s Etiquette Coach
Related Videos
00:40
Code is Law | Storyteller | Trailer
00:44
Your Life Without Me | Storyteller | Trailer
00:40
Sist’earth: Cultivating Change | Series | Trailer
07:58
Sudan War: How Abu Lulu Became 'The Butcher Of Al Fasher'
Occupied Nature: Palestine - Episode 3: Pollution
Occupied Nature: Palestine - Episode 4: Dead Sea