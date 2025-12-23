Newsfeed
Influencers Now Running the Show in Hollywood
Hollywood’s red carpets just got a digital makeover. Influencers aren’t crashing the party, they are the party. From vlogs to box office gold, creators are cashing in. But how?... Read More
When the Lights Went Out Iberian Blackout Grabs Attention
On Monday, it was like a scene straight out of #TheSimpsons when a blackout hit the entire Iberian Peninsula. Spotify’s making moves, and YouTube should worry. Want to see why?
Journalist Rahma Zein on Western media bias, digital activism and student protests
Egyptian journalist Rahma Zein went viral after confronting CNN in 2023. At TRT World’s NEXT 2025, she opens up about Western media bias, digital activism, and the pro-Palestine student protests sweeping US campuses.
