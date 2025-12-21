Documentaries
The local culture of bird palaces in Uskudar | Kaleidoscope Türkiye - Episode 3
Occupied Nature: Palestine - Episode 3: Pollution
Occupied Nature: Palestine - Episode 4: Dead Sea
05:00
The local culture of Ottoman gravestone engravings in Eyup | Kaleidoscope Türkiye
04:28
The local culture of antiques store auctions of Balat | Kaleidoscope Türkiye
Gaza’s medical crisis: Cancer and kidney failure patients suffer
War on education: Gaza’s universities turned to rubble
International activists join Palestinian olive harvest despite Israeli deportation and attacks
Palestine on Screen - Cherien Dabis
Palestine on Screen - Motaz Malhees
Palestine on Screen - Rashid Masharawi
What it’s like to walk through Ephesus after sunset
03:52
How will China react to Dalai Lama’s succession plans?
26:20
Backlash After Rabbis’ Meeting Cancelled in Sarajevo