My America
9/11 – Twenty Years Later: Legacy, Loss, And Resilience | My America
On the 23rd anniversary of September 11, we reflect on how that tragic day forever altered the course of American history. In this episode of My America, we hear from individuals who lived through the events of 9/11—survivors, family members of victims, and community leaders. From the heartbreaking recount of a husband who lost his wife in the World Trade Center to the lasting impacts of discrimination faced by American Muslims, we explore the far-reaching consequences of the attacks. As we honour the memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost, we also recognize the ongoing fight for justice and healing across generations. Join us in remembering the past and committing to a better future.... Read More
Asatru in America: Faith or Fascism? | My America
A new religion is spreading, but it’s not open to everyone. In this episode of My America, Nathan Howard investigates the Asatru Folk Assembly, a pre-Christian pagan movement with strict racial boundaries. Their churches operate across the US, membership is growing, and they welcome military personnel into their ranks. Nathan gains unprecedented access inside the Asatru Folk Assembly church, witnessing their rituals and confronting their leaders on their exclusionary beliefs. Are they simply preserving European traditions, as they claim? Or is this the latest evolution of organised white supremacy? The Southern Poverty Law Centre and the Anti-Defamation League have labelled the AFA as an extremist hate group, while the FBI has quietly investigated their recruiting tactics. Who are the people behind Asatru Folk Assembly? What do they really believe? And what does their growing influence mean for America’s future? Watch now as My America pulls back the curtain on one of the most controversial religious movements in the US today.
Enrique Tarrio’s Return & the Future of the Proud Boys | My America
Enrique Tarrio, former chairman of the Proud Boys, is back in Miami after receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. The Proud Boys, a far-right group known for street clashes and political activism, played a key role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. In this episode of My America on TRT World, we explore Tarrio’s release, his reflections on January 6th, and his vision for the future. With Trump back in power, will the Proud Boys retreat from the spotlight, or is this the start of a new chapter?
The Fire Next Door: LA’s Wildfire Crisis | My America
Los Angeles is burning. In this episode of My America, Nathan Howard documents the impact of the latest wildfires through a raw and personal lens. Families displaced, neighborhoods turned to ash, and first responders pushed to their limits—this is the story of a city at the mercy of nature’s wrath. As Nathan travels across LA, he looks into the causes behind these increasingly destructive fires and the resilience of the communities left in their wake. From the heartbreak of loss to the hope of rebuilding, this is a story of survival and strength in the face of an uncertain future.
From Rubble to Recovery: Aid, Loss, and Resilience | My America
The war in Gaza has created a humanitarian crisis unparalleled in recent history. While politicians and world leaders debate solutions, the suffering continues to escalate. In this episode of My America we look beyond the politics as we follow the journey of one group of children desperately in need of help, we visit the heart of Palestinian American life and learn about the challenges that US charities say are incomprehensible.
The Front Row Joes: Donald Trump’s Superfans | My America
Explore the unwavering loyalty of a group known as the Front Row Joes, Donald Trump's most dedicated supporters. My America takes you across the country to meet these passionate individuals who have devoted their lives to attending Trump rallies and supporting the Make America Great Again movement. From braving extreme weather conditions to volunteering at political events, these superfans follow Trump everywhere. But as Trump's polarizing influence grows, so too do the divisions in America. We dive deep into the beliefs, motivations, and personal stories of the Front Row Joes. Discover how this movement has transcended politics, becoming a cultural and social phenomenon, and the lasting impact it may have on the future of American democracy. Watch as we follow their journey from their homes to the rallies, exploring their personal sacrifices and the deeper meaning they find in their devotion to Donald J. Trump.
Surviving The End: Exploring The World Of Modern Preppers | My America
Crackdown On Campus: Free Speech Under Fire | My America
Code is Law | Storyteller | Trailer
Your Life Without Me | Storyteller | Trailer
Sist’earth: Cultivating Change | Series | Trailer
Sudan War: How Abu Lulu Became 'The Butcher Of Al Fasher'
Occupied Nature: Palestine - Episode 3: Pollution
Occupied Nature: Palestine - Episode 4: Dead Sea