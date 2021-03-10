Fast News

After two days of intense debate, Libyan parliament approves the cabinet of interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, with 121 of the 132 lawmakers present voting in support.

Libya's prime minister-designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah addresses lawmakers during the first reunited parliamentarian session, in the coastal city of Sirte east of the capital, on March 9, 2021. (AFP)

Libyan lawmakers have confirmed a newly appointed government, in the hope it will help unify the divided, war-wrecked North African country, and shepherd it through to elections at the end of the year.

The government of Prime Minister designate Abdul Hamid Dbeibah replaces two rival administrations, one based in the East and another in the West, that have been ruling Libya for years.

“This a historic day for the House Representatives,” declared Speaker Aguila Saleh at the end of the vote on Wednesday.

More than 100 members of the divided parliament voted to back his government in a rare session in the frontline city of Sirte, with only a handful voting against.

Saleh said 132 lawmakers approved Dbeibah’s government, which has a mandate that lasts until elections are held on December 24, according to a UN-brokered roadmap.

The vote came after two days of deliberations in the coastal city of Sirte. The confirmation came after Dbeibah last week presented his proposed Cabinet to Speaker Aguila Saleh.

“Congratulations on the formation of an interim unity government to set the stage for elections in December,” tweeted The US Ambassador in Libya Richard Norland.

Dbeibah, a powerful businessman from the western city of Misrata, was appointed last month to lead the executive branch of an interim government that also includes a three-member Presidential Council chaired by Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the country’s east.

Dbeibah’s proposed Cabinet includes 33 ministers and two deputy prime ministers who he said are representative of Libya’s different geographic areas and social segments.

The manner of Dbeibeh's own appointment and the expansive size of his cabinet have drawn criticism in Libya with accusations of corruption and influence peddling that spoilers could leverage to deny his legitimacy.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The country has been divided between two governments, one in the east and another in the west, each backed by a vast array of militias as well as foreign powers.

