From EU to Philippines, politicians have started urging incoming Joe Biden administration to "work for peace" and join global efforts to eradicate Covid-19. Others like Iran are vocal about marking the end of Trump's ominous reign".

US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill disembark a plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US. January 19, 2021. (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

US President-elect Joe Biden is pledging a new path for the nation after Donald Trump’s four years in office.

That starts with confronting a pandemic that has killed 400,000 Americans and extends to sweeping plans on health care, education, immigration and more.

But for most of the world, Biden's term, with soon-to-be vice-president Kamala Harris, also comes with hope of repairing ties left strained, or even wrecked, by Trump's chaotic four years. Harris becomes the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.

European Union

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said the moment should be seized to form a new "founding pact" between democratic powers.

"This new dawn in America is the moment we've been waiting for," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said hours ahead of the inauguration.

"This time-honoured ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol will be a demonstration of the resilience of American democracy," she said.

"And the resounding proof that, once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House."

But Brussels' top official warned the fact that millions of Americans had voted for Trump and that some of them had rioted on his behalf on January 6 should serve as a warning.

"And this really is what it looks like when words put into deeds, when hate speech and fake news become a real danger to democracy," she said.

Philippines

A presidential spokesperson said the Philippines will maintain "close and friendly" relations with the US under Biden, amid a period of strain in their decades-old alliance.

"We congratulate again the incoming president and we look forward to having close and friendly relations with the Biden administration," presidential spokesman Harry Roque told CNN Philippines.

Ties have been tested since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016 and embarked on months of expletive-laden tirades against the US and threatened repeatedly to scrap their bilateral military agreements.

Duterte once said he would not visit the US, calling it a "lousy" country.

Though Duterte has spoken positively about Trump, he has remained critical of US foreign policy.

Philippine political analysts expect the Biden administration to be more vocal than its predecessor about human rights issues in the Philippines, including Duterte's signature war on drugs, during which thousands of people have been killed

Iran

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani hailed the White House departure of "tyrant" Donald Trump, saying that "the ball is in America's court" to return to a landmark nuclear deal and lift sanctions on Tehran.

A "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign," Rouhani said in televised remarks to his cabinet.

During his presidency, Trump led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, pulling Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and reimposing punishing sanctions.

The sanctions targeted Iran's vital oil sales and international banking ties, plunging its economy into a deep recession.

Rouhani said Trump's political career had "died ... but the JCPOA is alive," referring to the agreement's official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Biden's team has signalled a willingness to return to dialogue with Tehran.

India

Residents of the ancestral Indian village of Harris celebrated her inauguration as US vice president on Wednesday by setting off firecrackers and distributing food.

Thulasendrapuram, a leafy village about 320 kilometres south of the city of Chennai, is where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.

Calendars featuring the faces of Biden and Harris have been distributed throughout the village by a co-operative.

"A local politician conducted a special prayer and villagers have been distributing sweets and letting off crackers since the morning," said village shopkeeper G Manikandan.

Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study, visited Thulasendrapuram.

Separately, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture featuring Biden and Harris.

