Hours after his inauguration, President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders to keep the US in the WHO, end the entry ban from mostly Muslim-majority countries, bolster environmental protections and strengthen the fight against Covid-19.

US President Joe Biden pauses as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. (AP)

US President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders to launch his administration, including a decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord and a mask mandate for all federal buildings.

The orders signed on Wednesday included keeping the United States in the World Health Organization, ending the ban on entries from mostly Muslim-majority countries, bolstering environmental protections and strengthening the fight against Covid-19.

Also among the directives was a halt to construction of the wall on the US-Mexico border, and efforts to expand diversity and equality for minority group s in the federal government.

The orders were aimed at reversing decisions by his predecessor Donald Trump and setting a clear policy path for Biden's new administration, just hours after he was sworn in as president.

"Some of things we are going to be doing are going to be bold," he said in the Oval Office.

These actions will be followed by dozens more in the next 10 days, aides said, as Biden looks to redirect the country without having to go through a Senate that Democrats control by the narrowest margin.

Combatting Covid-19

Biden said his actions on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed 400,000 American lives, would help change the course of the crisis.

The US Covid-19 death toll on Wednesday surpassed the total American military death toll from World War II, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday evening, the tracker showed that 405,400 people have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the US.

The total number of combat and non-combat deaths in World War II was 405,399, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Republican senators respond

Moments after Biden signed the executive order to rejoin the accord, a group of Republican senators called for him to submit his plan to lawmakers for "review and consideration."

Senator Steve Daines, of Montana, submitted a resolution arguing the president should not be allowed to commit the United States to an international treaty without approval of two-thirds of the Senate.

The resolution was backed by three other Republicans – John Barrasso, Jerry Moran and Mike Crapo.

The senators' move reflects the deep-seated political divisions over global warming policy that are likely to dog Biden throughout his presidency as he seeks to drive greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

Rejoining Paris accord

"We are going to combat climate change in a way we have not done so far," Biden said of returning to the Paris agreement, a treaty signed by most nations in 2016 to limit global warming.

The process to re-enter the international accord takes a month, meaning the US will only officially have been out of the deal for a short time, since exiting in November.

But Trump's hostility to the UN climate process and his support for polluting fossil fuels have left Biden's team a lot of catching up to do at home and abroad, policy analysts said.

'Welcome back'

His return to the Paris Agreement, which the United States joined Barack Obama was president and Biden vice president, was lauded by other leaders.

"Welcome back," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also welcomed the move, saying it was a large step for the leading producers of global carbon pollution.

"But there is a very long way to go," he said in a statement.

"We look forward to the leadership of United States in accelerating global efforts towards net zero" emissions, he said, calling for "ambitious" new targets for 2030 and expanded climate finance.

Biden's climate envoy John Kerry hailed the move as a boon for "America's credibility and commitment – setting a floor, not a ceiling, for our climate leadership."

