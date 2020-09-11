Fast News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the agreement a "new era of peace".

US President Donald Trump meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has announced a "peace deal" between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe in the last few weeks.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!" Trump tweeted on Friday.

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

A joint US-Israel-Bahrain statement said there would be "full diplomatic relations."

"For many long years, we invested in peace, and now peace will invest in us, will bring about truly major investments in Israel's economy - and that is very important," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Bahrain has agreed to formalise the deal with Israel at a ceremony on September 15 at the White House, where the United Arab Emirates will also sign off on its own thaw with Israel announced in mid-August.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies