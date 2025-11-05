The Russian Defence Ministry said that its troops were advancing northwards and had blocked multiple Ukrainian attempts to break out of encirclement in the city of Pokrovsk.

Russia has been trying to capture Pokrovsk since 2024 as part of an attempt to take the entirety of the Donbas region.

Russia said on Wednesday that Ukrainian troops in the battered cities of Pokrovsk and Kupiansk were encircled and should surrender, as they had no chance of survival otherwise.

Russia has been trying to capture Pokrovsk, dubbed "the gateway to Donetsk", since 2024 as part of an attempt to take the entirety of the Donbas region, of which Ukrainian forces still control about 10 percent, or 5,000 square km.

In a break with the frontal assaults which Russian forces used against other cities, Russia has used pincer movements to almost encircle Ukrainian forces in both Pokrovsk and Kupiansk while small highly-mobile units and drones disrupted logistics and sowed chaos behind Ukrainian lines.

Russia's tactics in both locations created what Russian military bloggers called a grey zone of ambiguity where neither side had full control, but which was extremely difficult for Ukraine to defend.

Fully encircling Pokrovsk