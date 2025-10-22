AMERICAS
2 min read
Peru declares 30-day state of emergency in Lima amid surge in crime
The measure grants broad powers to police and the military, but critics say repeated crackdowns have failed to bring lasting security to Peru’s capital.
Peru declares 30-day state of emergency in Lima amid surge in crime
The announcement follows violent protests last week that left one person dead and more than 100 injured. / AA
October 22, 2025

President José Jeri has declared a 30-day state of emergency in the capital, Lima, and the neighboring port province of Callao, authorising the deployment of the armed forces alongside police in an effort to stem rising crime.

The measure, approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, will take effect just after midnight and temporarily suspends certain constitutional rights, including freedom of assembly and movement, allowing security forces to conduct joint patrols and interventions.

“We are moving from defense to offense in the fight against crime — a fight that will allow us to regain peace, tranquility, and the trust of millions of Peruvians,” Jeri said in a televised address.

RelatedTRT World - Peru protests turn violent, leaving one dead and many injured

Protests against soaring crime rates

RECOMMENDED

The announcement follows violent protests last week that left one person dead and more than 100 injured. 

Demonstrators, many of them young people from so-called Generation Z, had demanded stronger government action against soaring crime rates.

Jeri, who took office earlier this month after the ouster of former President Dina Boluarte, unveiled his new cabinet last week and pledged to make public security his administration’s top priority.

Peru has declared multiple states of emergency in recent years to address security concerns, but analysts say such measures have yielded limited results. Former president Boluarte imposed a similar 30-day emergency in March, which critics said failed to curb criminal activity.

Jeri did not provide additional details on the scope of the latest decree or the specific crimes being targeted, but insisted his government would “restore order” and “protect citizens’ lives.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets