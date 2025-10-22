President José Jeri has declared a 30-day state of emergency in the capital, Lima, and the neighboring port province of Callao, authorising the deployment of the armed forces alongside police in an effort to stem rising crime.
The measure, approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, will take effect just after midnight and temporarily suspends certain constitutional rights, including freedom of assembly and movement, allowing security forces to conduct joint patrols and interventions.
“We are moving from defense to offense in the fight against crime — a fight that will allow us to regain peace, tranquility, and the trust of millions of Peruvians,” Jeri said in a televised address.
Protests against soaring crime rates
The announcement follows violent protests last week that left one person dead and more than 100 injured.
Demonstrators, many of them young people from so-called Generation Z, had demanded stronger government action against soaring crime rates.
Jeri, who took office earlier this month after the ouster of former President Dina Boluarte, unveiled his new cabinet last week and pledged to make public security his administration’s top priority.
Peru has declared multiple states of emergency in recent years to address security concerns, but analysts say such measures have yielded limited results. Former president Boluarte imposed a similar 30-day emergency in March, which critics said failed to curb criminal activity.
Jeri did not provide additional details on the scope of the latest decree or the specific crimes being targeted, but insisted his government would “restore order” and “protect citizens’ lives.”