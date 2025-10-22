President José Jeri has declared a 30-day state of emergency in the capital, Lima, and the neighboring port province of Callao, authorising the deployment of the armed forces alongside police in an effort to stem rising crime.

The measure, approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, will take effect just after midnight and temporarily suspends certain constitutional rights, including freedom of assembly and movement, allowing security forces to conduct joint patrols and interventions.

“We are moving from defense to offense in the fight against crime — a fight that will allow us to regain peace, tranquility, and the trust of millions of Peruvians,” Jeri said in a televised address.

Protests against soaring crime rates