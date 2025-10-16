Violence at a rally in Peru's capital on Wednesday left one dead and dozens injured, said President Jose Jeri, whose accession days ago has failed to stamp out angry protests against the country's political class.

Youth-led demonstrations brought thousands of Peruvians to the streets in Lima and several other cities, frustrated by the authorities' failure to resolve a worsening crime crisis.

"Update: 55 police officers injured" and "20 civilians injured," Jeri said on social media, updating earlier figures from the clashes near Congress in central Lima.

Minutes later, the president announced that one person had died during the protests.

Mass protests

The South American country has been rocked by protests for weeks, and lawmakers voted on Friday to impeach then-president Dina Boluarte, blamed by critics for the crisis.

Jeri, a right-wing politician who had served as leader of Congress, became interim president until elections in April.

Wednesday's protests were called by a youth-led collective, artists' groups and labour unions.

As night fell, some protesters tried to breach the security barrier around Congress, an AFP correspondent said. Some in the crowd also hurled stones and lit fireworks.

Police in riot gear responded with tear gas.

"I think there is general discontent because nothing has been done," 49-year-old freelancer Amanda Meza told AFP while marching toward Congress.