The EU is "partly responsible" for the violation of Sudanese children's rights due to the "one-sided focus" on strict border control, according to a rights group.

The rights of Sudanese refugee children are being systematically violated on a large scale, and the EU is "partly responsible," Julia Verheul from Save the Children said about the group's recent research on the experiences of 66 children who fled Sudan.

"We launched this research to map the physical and psychological harm children endure before they arrive in the EU," she was quoted by the Dutch broadcaster NOS on Wednesday as saying.

According to the group, children are paying the price for the increasingly strict EU policy, as "the one-sided focus on strict border control" is driving the most vulnerable unaccompanied children into the hands of smugglers and making them invisible to aid workers."

Speaking to the broadcaster, a 15-year-old girl from Sudan, who is currently in Egypt, said she fled Sudan after her father was murdered.

She said that she is happy to be safe now, and added that if possible, she wants to return to her country to become a doctor.