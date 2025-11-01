AFRICA
Hundreds of Sudanese children flee Al Fasher without their families amid violence: local committee
Over 36,000 people escaped city due to escalating violence, says Darfur Displaced and Refugees Coordination Committee.
Displaced families from Al Fasher shelter at a camp in Tawila, Darfur amid violence. / AP
November 1, 2025

Some 750 children have fled Al Fasher city in western Sudan without their families amid attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a local group said Saturday.

In a statement, the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Coordination Committee said that over 36,000 people have escaped Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, due to escalating violence.

The Sudanese group stressed that the displaced families are in urgent need of food, with most of them now concentrated in Tawila, nearly 60 kilometers from Al Fasher.

It called for piling pressure on the RSF and the army to enforce a ceasefire, highlighting reports of sexual violence against the displaced civilians from Al Fasher.

The group said that most of the displaced civilians from the city suffer from severe malnutrition, with the majority being children and the elderly.

On Wednesday, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) admitted that “violations” had occurred by his forces in Al Fasher, claiming that investigation committees had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that numerous regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed about 20,000 people and displaced over 15 million as refugees and internally displaced persons, according to UN and local reports.

AA
