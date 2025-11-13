The wreckage of a firefighting plane belonging to Türkiye’s General Directorate of Forestry that went missing in Croatia has been found, and the pilot was martyred, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli has said.

"The wreckage of our General Directorate of Forestry firefighting plane, which lost radio contact in Croatia, has been found near the city of Senj, Croatia. I pray for Allah’s mercy on our pilot, who was martyred in this tragic accident, and extend my condolences and patience to his family and loved ones,” Yumakli said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday.

Earlier, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry said that radio contact was lost with a firefighting aircraft belonging to Türkiye’s General Directorate of Forestry in Croatia.

"Two AT802 firefighting planes belonging to the General Directorate of Forestry departed from Canakkale on Wednesday, November 12, at 10:24 am local time for scheduled maintenance in Zagreb, Croatia.