Türkiye's defence ministry said that 20 soldiers were martyred in the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane in Georgia on Tuesday.

"At 06:30 am (0230GMT) in coordination with Georgian authorities, the search and rescue and accident investigation team began its investigation of the wreckage of our military cargo plane that crashed on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border," the ministry said on Wednesday.

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane with 20 military personnel on board crashed after taking off from Azerbaijan en route to Türkiye.

The ministry has also released the names of all 20 soldiers killed.