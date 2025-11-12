TÜRKİYE
1 min read
20 Turkish soldiers martyred in military cargo plane crash in Georgia: defence ministry
A Turkish C-130 cargo plane en route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border.
Several countries and leaders from around the world voiced solidarity with Türkiye after the crash. / AA
November 12, 2025

Türkiye's defence ministry said that 20 soldiers were martyred in the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane in Georgia on Tuesday.

"At 06:30 am (0230GMT) in coordination with Georgian authorities, the search and rescue and accident investigation team began its investigation of the wreckage of our military cargo plane that crashed on the Azerbaijan-Georgia border," the ministry said on Wednesday.

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane with 20 military personnel on board crashed after taking off from Azerbaijan en route to Türkiye.

The ministry has also released the names of all 20 soldiers killed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held separate phone calls Tuesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to address the latest developments regarding the ongoing search and rescue operations.

Speaking at an event in the capital Ankara, President Erdogan offered condolences for the martyrs.

Several countries and leaders from around the world voiced solidarity with Türkiye after the crash.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's military cargo plane crashes near Georgia-Azerbaijan border with 20 personnel on board
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
