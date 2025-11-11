Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that 20 Turkish personnel were on board a C-130 military cargo plane that crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border while en route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said the aircraft “took off from Azerbaijan to our country and crashed on the Georgia-Azerbaijan border,” adding that search and rescue operations are ongoing “in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities.”

No details have yet been released about survivors or casualties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he learned of the crash “with deep sorrow,” confirming that efforts to reach the wreckage are continuing.

“Our work continues in coordination with the respective authorities to reach the wreckage. May God have mercy on our martyrs,” Erdogan said in a post on X.

The ministry said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also expressed his "deep" sorrow over the incident, stating in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Yerlikaya said he discussed the crash over the phone with his Georgian counterpart Gela Geladze, who he said was also on his way to the scene.

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also reiterated on NSosyal that search and rescue operations were launched "promptly" following the crash.

“To ensure accurate public information, we kindly urge everyone to rely solely on statements issued by official authorities and to refrain from sharing unverified information,” he added.

Georgian search and rescue efforts