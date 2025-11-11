TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye's military cargo plane crashes near Georgia-Azerbaijan border with 20 personnel on board
Turkish President Erdogan expresses sorrow, stating that rescue efforts continue with local coordination.
Türkiye's military cargo plane crashes near Georgia-Azerbaijan border with 20 personnel on board
Turkish authorities have announced that search and rescue operations have begun in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities. / AA Archive
November 11, 2025

Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that 20 Turkish personnel were on board a C-130 military cargo plane that crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border while en route from Azerbaijan to Türkiye.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said the aircraft “took off from Azerbaijan to our country and crashed on the Georgia-Azerbaijan border,” adding that search and rescue operations are ongoing “in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities.”

No details have yet been released about survivors or casualties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he learned of the crash “with deep sorrow,” confirming that efforts to reach the wreckage are continuing.

“Our work continues in coordination with the respective authorities to reach the wreckage. May God have mercy on our martyrs,” Erdogan said in a post on X.

The ministry said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also expressed his "deep" sorrow over the incident, stating in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Yerlikaya said he discussed the crash over the phone with his Georgian counterpart Gela Geladze, who he said was also on his way to the scene.

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also reiterated on NSosyal that search and rescue operations were launched "promptly" following the crash.

“To ensure accurate public information, we kindly urge everyone to rely solely on statements issued by official authorities and to refrain from sharing unverified information,” he added.

Georgian search and rescue efforts

RECOMMENDED

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili, to discuss search and rescue efforts.

Botchorishvili also conveyed her condolences over the plane crash.

Commenting on the incident, Georgia's air traffic management authority Sakaeronavigatsia said that the military cargo aircraft crashed near the border with Azerbaijan, after which it dispatched a search and rescue team.

In a statement on Facebook, the authority said the plane disappeared from its radar several minutes after crossing into Georgian territory without transmitting a signal.

Azerbaijan's condolences

Following the crash, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart and extended condolences over the incident.

"During the telephone conversation, it was noted that the relevant state institutions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye are in contact regarding the incident," a statement by the country's presidency said.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also spoke by phone with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, discussing the ongoing situation.

In a post on NSosyal, Yilmaz said Asadov conveyed Azerbaijan’s condolences and solidarity and emphasised that the country is closely following the situation.

Yilmaz thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the “heartfelt condolences” and prayed for the fallen personnel.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations