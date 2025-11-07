The United Nations has issued a "stark warning" over preparations for intensified fighting in Sudan's Kordofan region, as it made a new call for an end to the violence.

The warning came from UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who have been locked in war with Sudan's regular army since April 2023, announced on Thursday that they had agreed to a humanitarian truce proposal made by mediators.

Following the RSF capture of Al Fasher in late October of the army's last major stronghold in the western Darfur region, the paramilitaries appear to be shifting their focus eastward towards Khartoum and oil-rich Kordofan.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said traumatised and trapped civilians were being prevented from leaving Al Fasher.

"I fear that the abominable atrocities such as summary executions, rape and ethnically motivated violence are continuing within the city," he said in a statement.

And for those who do manage to escape, the exit routes have been the scenes of "unimaginable cruelty", he added.

"At the same time, I issue a stark warning about events unfolding in Kordofan," said Turk.

‘No sign of de-escalation’