The EU has warned that the besieged city of Al Fasher is no longer accessible to humanitarian workers, saying that it "has become a graveyard of humanity."

Speaking at the European Commission's midday briefing on Friday, spokesperson Eva Hrncirova described Sudan as "one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world," stressing that civilians remain trapped under siege while hospitals are bombed, aid routes blocked, and people "hunted."

"Al Fasher is not accessible for humanitarian workers, if you ask about it. I can even say that Al Fasher has become a graveyard of humanity," she said.

Hrncirova condemned the atrocities in Sudan "in the clearest possible terms," underscoring that starvation and mass killings "cannot be used as weapons of war," as doing so violates international humanitarian law.

She urged all warring parties to return to negotiations and "urgently achieve a permanent ceasefire," adding that the EU stands ready to support both the talks and the implementation of any agreement reached.

The spokesperson also called for "immediate, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access" to all areas affected by the conflict.