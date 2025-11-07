AFRICA
2 min read
EU: Sudan's Al Fasher a 'graveyard of humanity' as aid remains barred
Spokesperson Eva Hrncirova describes Sudan as "one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world," stressing that civilians remain trapped under siege while hospitals are bombed, aid routes blocked, and people "hunted."
EU: Sudan's Al Fasher a 'graveyard of humanity' as aid remains barred
Sudanese who fled Al Fasher, after RSF killed hundreds of people, crowd to receive food at their camp in Tawila, Nov. 2, 2025 [FILE]. / AP
November 7, 2025

The EU has warned that the besieged city of Al Fasher is no longer accessible to humanitarian workers, saying that it "has become a graveyard of humanity."

Speaking at the European Commission's midday briefing on Friday, spokesperson Eva Hrncirova described Sudan as "one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world," stressing that civilians remain trapped under siege while hospitals are bombed, aid routes blocked, and people "hunted."

"Al Fasher is not accessible for humanitarian workers, if you ask about it. I can even say that Al Fasher has become a graveyard of humanity," she said.

Hrncirova condemned the atrocities in Sudan "in the clearest possible terms," underscoring that starvation and mass killings "cannot be used as weapons of war," as doing so violates international humanitarian law.

She urged all warring parties to return to negotiations and "urgently achieve a permanent ceasefire," adding that the EU stands ready to support both the talks and the implementation of any agreement reached.

The spokesperson also called for "immediate, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access" to all areas affected by the conflict.

RECOMMENDED

On October 26, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured the city of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - What’s happening in Sudan — and how it got this bad

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida