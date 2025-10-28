UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed doubt on Monday over the fairness of upcoming general elections in Myanmar, stressing the need to provide humanitarian assistance and to stop the violence in the civil-war-ridden country.

“I don't think anybody believes that those elections will be free and fair,” Guterres told a news conference in Malaysia on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

The junta in Myanmar has announced general elections to be held on December 28 this year, for the first time since the military coup of February 2021.

“I don't think anybody believes those in elections will contribute to the solution of the problems of Myanmar,” said Guterres.

“I think this is the moment in which we need to increase humanitarian assistance, to stop the violence, and at the same time to pave the way for a political evolution leading to civilian rule and to respect for a constitutional form of government,” he added.