The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have called on all parties in Myanmar to immediately halt “indiscriminate violence” and take concrete steps toward peace, according to a statement released Sunday.

Meeting on Sunday, the ministers condemned continued attacks on civilians, public facilities, and infrastructure, warning that the escalating conflict has worsened humanitarian conditions across the country.

They urged all sides to exercise utmost restraint, protect civilians, and create conditions for humanitarian access and inclusive political dialogue.