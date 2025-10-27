ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
ASEAN urges Myanmar to end ‘indiscriminate violence,’ reaffirms five-point peace plan
ASEAN ministers call for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and renewed efforts to restore peace through inclusive dialogue and humanitarian access.
ASEAN urges Myanmar to end ‘indiscriminate violence,’ reaffirms five-point peace plan
The reaffirmation comes as ASEAN leaders formally welcome Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member, marking its first expansion in 26 years. / AA
October 27, 2025

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have called on all parties in Myanmar to immediately halt “indiscriminate violence” and take concrete steps toward peace, according to a statement released Sunday.

Meeting on Sunday, the ministers condemned continued attacks on civilians, public facilities, and infrastructure, warning that the escalating conflict has worsened humanitarian conditions across the country.

They urged all sides to exercise utmost restraint, protect civilians, and create conditions for humanitarian access and inclusive political dialogue.

RelatedTRT World - Southeast Asian nations back Trump’s Gaza plan, call for ‘just and durable’ Middle East solution
RECOMMENDED

In their joint statement, ASEAN ministers reaffirmed the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) — the bloc’s 2021 peace roadmap — as the primary framework for resolving Myanmar’s political crisis. The plan calls for an end to violence, the appointment of a special envoy, and dialogue among all parties.

The reaffirmation came as ASEAN leaders on Sunday formally welcomed Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member, marking its first expansion in 26 years.

ASEAN, founded in 1967 by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, now includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders