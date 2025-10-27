The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have called on all parties in Myanmar to immediately halt “indiscriminate violence” and take concrete steps toward peace, according to a statement released Sunday.
Meeting on Sunday, the ministers condemned continued attacks on civilians, public facilities, and infrastructure, warning that the escalating conflict has worsened humanitarian conditions across the country.
They urged all sides to exercise utmost restraint, protect civilians, and create conditions for humanitarian access and inclusive political dialogue.
In their joint statement, ASEAN ministers reaffirmed the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) — the bloc’s 2021 peace roadmap — as the primary framework for resolving Myanmar’s political crisis. The plan calls for an end to violence, the appointment of a special envoy, and dialogue among all parties.
The reaffirmation came as ASEAN leaders on Sunday formally welcomed Timor-Leste as the bloc’s 11th member, marking its first expansion in 26 years.
ASEAN, founded in 1967 by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, now includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste.