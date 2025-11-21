A moderate 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least five people, including three in the capital, Dhaka, and injuring about a hundred others, an official statement said.

At least five people, including a child, were killed, and about 100 people injured in various parts of the country, including Dhaka University students and factory workers in the central districts of Gazipur and Narsingdi, which was the epicentre of the earthquake, according to a statement from interim head Muhammad Yunus' office.

A five-storey building's railing collapsed in Dhaka's Bangshal neighbourhood, killing three people, local police officer Ashish Bose told Anadolu.

The tremor, recorded at 10.38am local time (0438GMT), struck with an epicentre in the Narsingdi district, about 50 kilometres northeast of the capital Dhaka, according to the Bangladesh meteorological department.

The quake lasted only a few seconds.

Still, residents in Dhaka rushed out of buildings and homes as the ground shook, seeking safety in the streets.