Ukraine suspends justice minister amid $100M energy corruption scandal
Justice Minister German Galushchenko says he has spoken with the Ukrainian prime minister and agrees with her decision.
(FILE) "I believe that suspension for the duration of the investigation is a civilised and correct scenario," says justice minister Galushchenko. / Reuters
November 12, 2025

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Wednesday that justice minister German Galushchenko had been suspended amid a corruption scandal in the country's energy sector.

The decision comes a day after anti-corruption prosecutors accused the former energy minister in connection with the scandal, which has sparked widespread anger.

"A decision was made to suspend German Galushchenko from performing the duties of minister of justice," Svyrydenko said in her statement.

His job has been taken over by deputy minister for European integration, Lyudmyla Sugak, she added.

Galushchenko said in a statement that he had spoken with the prime minister and agreed with her decision.

"A political decision must be made, and only then can all the details be sorted out," he added.

"I believe that suspension for the duration of the investigation is a civilised and correct scenario. I will defend myself in court and prove my position."

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has accused Timur Mindich, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of orchestrating a $100-million corruption scandal involving embezzlement in the energy sector.

They said Galushchenko, who served as energy minister for four years, had received "personal benefits" from Mindich in exchange for control over the money flows in the energy sector.

The investigation has come to light even as the country's infrastructure is battered by Russian attacks.

