Ukraine has dismissed more than a dozen senior officials in one day over a corruption scandal in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government as the war in the country is about to reach its one-year mark.

Efforts to foil Kiev’s prolonged plague of corruption were among Zelenskyy’s election promises in 2019, but were overshadowed by Moscow’s war.

The layoffs that began on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday came as Ukraine’s Western allies shuffled to send battle tanks to the country to reinforce its defences against Russia.

In his daily evening address on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said the shakeup was necessary for Ukraine’s defence and that further measures would follow.

“Any internal problems that hinder the state are being cleaned up and will be cleaned up,” he said, adding: "We need a strong state, and Ukraine will be just that.”

Since the war began, Kiev has received billions in financial and military aid from its allies. But the country’s corruption scandals put that support at risk as donors demand transparency on where the war assistance is going.

The graft allegations could also slow Ukraine’s efforts to join the European Union and NATO.

The consequent layoffs, which thinned government ranks that had already taken a hit a week ago when Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and other high-level ministry officials died in a helicopter crash, were welcomed by the US.

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House praised “the effective action of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions, civil society, and media, to ensure effective monitoring and accountability of public procurement and to hold those in positions of public trust to account”.

Ties to the war with Russia

The dismissals began after Vasyl Lozynskiy, the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Development, was removed from office over the weekend following his arrest with charges of embezzling budget funds.

Lozynskiy was detained after receiving a $400,000 bribe to “facilitate” the purchase of generators at inflated prices while Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid left the war–torn country with electricity shortages.

On Tuesday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy Head of the Office of the President, announced his resignation without citing a reason as Zelenskyy pledged a crackdown on corruption.