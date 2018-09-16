Washington has revoked the residency permit of Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation's (PLO) General Delegation to the US.

The US also cancelled the residency permit of Zomlot's family members and closed his bank accounts, Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Executive Committee of the PLO, told Anadolu Agency.

The move came after the US administration announced the closure of the PLO's Washington office, which also serves as a Palestinian embassy.

Majdalani said Washington's decisions did not fit with "diplomatic manners."