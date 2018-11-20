The release of US Pastor Andrew Brunson on October 12, following a court order, may have a positive impact on Turkey-US ties after some of the worst years in their bilateral relationship.

Though many experts described Brunson's release as a "good sign" for Turkey-US ties, the-elephant-in-the-room situation continues to haunt the relations.

The US has yet to withdraw its support from PKK terror group's Syrian wing, the YPG, in northern Syria and extradite Fetullah Gulen, one of Turkey's most wanted fugitives who lives in self-imposed exile in the US.

The Brunson issue

The American pastor’s two-year-long detention on terrorism-related charges triggered a diplomatic tussle between Washington and Ankara. A trade spat followed the dispute, sending the lira currency to a record low in early August as US President Donald Trump authorised the doubling of steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey.

“Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!” Trump said in a tweet.

Describing the tariff hikes as “economic attacks,” Turkey increased tariffs on some US imports in retaliation.

But soon after Brunson’s release, Trump's shrill rhetoric against Turkey began to change. Trump tweeted saying the move could lead to a “good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey.”

“I hope that the United States and Turkey continue cooperation in a manner that benefits two allies,” Erdogan responded in a tweet, stressing upon Turkey's judicial independence as the decision to release Brunson was taken by an independent Turkish court.

Not long after, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate in early October. The Turkish investigation and shocking details that emerged, pointing to a bigger conspiracy most possibly hatched in the uppermost echelons of Saudi Arabia's ruling family, led Washington and Ankara to establish some degree of collaboration.

Almost a week after Khashoggi's killing, Trump told reporters that he hoped the case “will sort itself out.”

But as Turkey mounted pressure on Saudi Arabia, the US’ strategic partner in the Middle East, Washington began to show serious interest in the next stages of the investigation.

Gina Haspel, head of the CIA, visited Ankara to review the evidence related to Khashoggi's killing.