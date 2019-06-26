Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner was addressing a conference in Manama, Bahrain on Tuesday, going over the United States’ peace plan in the Middle East.

Kushner revealed his “Peace to Prosperity” economic plan for Israel and Palestine.

“My direct message to the Palestinian people is that despite what those who have let you down in the past tell you, President Trump and America have not given up on you,” he told the crowd.

Except the crowd did not have any representatives from the Palestinian Authority.

In fact, it did not even have representatives from Israel.

The Palestinian Authority was boycotting the conference because the US had moved its embassy to Jerusalem and had cut funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the UN agency that supports Palestinian refugees.

And the US apparently had not invited the Israeli administration in the absence of the Palestinian Authority.

The Peace to Prosperity plan, revealed on Tuesday, is significant not because it offers a way to build peace between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, but because of its lack of political content.

It is an economic plan that aims to “transform and improve the lives of the Palestinians and the people of the region by unleashing economic growth, unlocking human potential, and enhancing Palestinian governance following a peace agreement.”

The peace agreement is not spelt out, nor is any mention made of a two-state solution. Yet Kushner, echoing Trump, has called it “the opportunity of the century, if leadership has the courage to pursue it.''

The plan boasts that “with the potential to facilitate more than $50 billion in new investment over ten years,” it represents “the most ambitious and comprehensive international effort for the Palestinians to date.”