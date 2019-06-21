Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the downing of a US unmanned aerial vehicle in its airspace on Thursday, escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

A comment came from a Revolutionary Guard commander that while Iran has no intention of war with anyone, it's "ready for war."

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to say: “Iran made a very big mistake!”

A day later, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace division said that Iran had sent several “warnings” to the American drone before firing at it.

In preparation for a US retaliation, Trump sent a message via Oman to Iranian officials that an American attack was coming.

But soon after, preparations of a military strike were called off, a US official said.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Trump's message carried reconciliatory undertones as the American president said he was "against the war" and wanted to "talk to Tehran."

“He [Trump] gave a short period of time to get our response but Iran’s immediate response was that it is up to the Supreme Leader [Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei to decide about this issue,” the official said, according to Reuters.

How did the two countries come to this point?

The US deploying warships and bombers in the Middle East

On May 6, the US dispatched heavy duty military equipment to the Middle East to 'counter' Iran and its allies.

A day before sending military devices in the region, US National Security Adviser John Bolton engaged in war rhetoric saying any attack on the US interests or its allies would “be met with unrelenting force”.

"Recently, senior US government officials have sent an official message to high-ranking Iranian officials stressing that they have no plan for military conflict with Iran under any circumstances," Sadollah Zareyee said in an interview with the Persian-language service of Tasnim news agency on May 4.

Pompeo’s visit to Baghdad

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Baghdad after cancelling a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on May 8.

Pompeo met with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. During the meeting, he said that Iraq should protect Americans in the country.

An advisor of Khamenei said Iran is confident the US is not only unwilling but also unable to start a war with Iran.

“Washington’s unwillingness to attack Iran results from its inability,” he added.

On the same day, Iran announced it would decrease its commitment to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) from which the Trump administration had withdrawn earlier.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gave the EU and others 60 days to salvage the agreement –– otherwise Iran would continue with its uranium enrichment programme.

US warning to its citizens to avoid visiting Iraq