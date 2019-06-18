Egyptian and other activists are taking to social media to voice their anger over the death of Mohamed Morsi.

The former Egyptian president, the only democratically elected leader in Egypt’s history, died while in court on Monday, according to Egyptian state media.

Morsi was overthrown by Egypt’s current military ruler, Abdel Fattah el Sisi, in a July 2013 coup and has been imprisoned since.

Activists, politicians, and ordinary Egyptians paid their respects to the former president online, while demanding the international community acts to curb further human rights abuses in Egypt.

Social media platforms have given activists and dissidents a chance to express views that would otherwise be repressed by local media outlets.

Egyptian newspapers have largely avoided covering the story in depth, but thanks to Twitter and Facebook Morsi’s family were able to get their voices out.

"We consider my husband, President Mohamed Morsi as a martyr," Morsi’s wife, Naglaa, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Retired Egyptian footballer Mohamed Abutrika writes: God have mercy on Dr Mohamed Morsi, the former president of Egypt...

Prison conditions

The conditions Morsi was detained in have long been criticised by rights groups and foreign politicians.