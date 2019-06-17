Here's how world leaders and prominent figures are reacting to the sudden death of Egypt's first democratically elected civilian president Mohamed Morsi.

In this June 21, 2015 file photo, former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, wearing a red jumpsuit that designates he has been sentenced to death, raises his hands inside a defendant's cage in a makeshift courtroom in Cairo, Egypt. (AP)

The world is reacting to the death of Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, who died during a court session on Monday.

Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences. Erdogan, who had close ties to Morsi said, "May Allah have mercy on our brother, our martyr Morsi."

Muslim Brotherhood

Mohammed Sudan, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in London, described Morsi's death as "premeditated murder," saying that the former president was banned from receiving medicine or visits and there was little information about his health condition.

He added, "I offer my condolences to all of my brothers who walked the path with him. I offer my condolences to the Egyptian people."

Freedom and Justice, the Brotherhood's political arm, said in a statement on its Facebook page that prison conditions led to Morsi's death in what amounted to "assassination."

"He was jailed in a single room without anyone. No one could contact him, no one could ask about him," senior Muslim Brotherhood leader Ashraf Abdel Ghaffar told TRT World.

Hamas

Palestinian resistance Hamas group mourned Morsi and hailed his efforts "in serving the Palestinian cause."

Human Rights Watch

Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director with the Human Rights Watch, tweeted on Monday that Morsi's death was "terrible but entirely predictable" given the government's "failure to allow him adequate medical care, much fewer family visits."

United Nations

UN spokesman Dujarric offered condolences to the family of Mohamed Morsi and his supporters.

Qatar

Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, offered condolences to Morsi's family and the Egyptian people, and also expressed "deep sorrow" over his death.

One could argue #MohamedMorsi was not fit to be pres.of #Egypt,that he was not a true democrat & w/known prejudices; but he was first civilian democratically elected in Egypt’s history.Not as brutal as those preceded him or the monstrosity that toppled him.https://t.co/ZxeZFoQebW — Hisham Melhem (@hisham_melhem) June 17, 2019

Yusuf al Qaradawi

Noted Muslim scholar Yusuf al Qaradawi said Morsi suffered a lot while "languishing" in his jail.

Ali al Qaradaghi

Prominent Muslim scholar Ali al Qaradaghi has said Morsi was "slowly killed."

Morsi “had just addressed the court…warning that he had ‘many secrets’ he could reveal…A few minutes afterward, he collapsed.”https://t.co/H38kwYZM5m — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 17, 2019

Tunisia's Ennahdha Party

Tunisia's Ennahda mourned Morsi, and hoped his ''painful death ends the suffering of thousands of political prisoners in Egypt.''

Amnesty International

Amnesty International called for fair, transparent and comprehensive Egyptian investigation into Morsi's death.

Magdalena Mughrabi, deputy director for the Middle East at Amnesty International, said Morsi's death "raises serious questions about his treatment in custody."

She called for Egyptian authorities to order "an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death, as well as his detention conditions and his ability to access medical care."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies