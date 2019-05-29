Targeting the PKK

The campaign, dubbed Operation Claw, is targeting one of the PKK’s bases in Iraq’s mountainous Hakurk region, according to the Turkish foreign ministry.

It is believed that some of the PKK’s top leadership is based in the area or nearby.

The group is designated as a terror group by Turkey, the EU and the US, and has been waging a terror campaign against the Turkish state for more than 30 years, bearing responsibility for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

Turkish artillery shelling and air strikes destroyed shelters, caves, and ammunition depots belonging to the organisation and so far neutralised 15 members of the terror group.

The PKK has at least seven bases in Iraq and Turkey has conducted operations targeting these bases in the past.

Due to the mountainous terrain, previous campaigns were limited to aerial offensives. However, this time, Turkish commandos on the ground participated in the operation.

Turkish fears of the PKK spreading