The United Arab Emirates has reported “acts of sabotage” against four merchant ships off its coast. The Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there are no fatalities or injuries in the incident, which took place near the eastern port of Fujairah.

The statement does not state what the supposed act of sabotage allegedly consisted of nor who was responsible for the incident.

The port of Fujairah is situated about 85 miles south of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a third of all oil at sea is traded.

Tension between the US and Iran are increasing massively in recent weeks. The US has increased its military presence in the region. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber squadron were transferred to the region a few days ago and on Friday, the Pentagon declared that provisional Defence Minister Patrick Shanahan had also agreed to the transfer of the USS Arlington and a patriot system.

US deployment of military, Saudi tanks among the attacked

“The presence of a US warship in the Bab Al Mandab, the arrival of B-52H Stratofortress bombers at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group’s deployment to the Persian Gulf, new economic sanctions on Iran, the US embassy in Iraq issuing a warning and Washington’s terrorist designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have collectively contributed to this extremely tense situation,” Giorgio Cafiero writes for TRT World.

Saudi officials said on Monday two oil tankers were among the hit ships.

Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih said the attack had caused “significant damage” to the structure of the two vessels, but without causing any casualties or oil spills, according to the official SPA news agency.