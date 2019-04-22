The Sri Lankan government named an obscure group, the National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), as perpetrators behind the island’s terrorist attacks, receiving alleged aid from an unmentioned “international network.”

The March massacres in New Zealand to these Easter Sunday bombings demonstrate that religious structures, with no military value and housing no armed combatants, have become repeated targets of indiscriminate violence.

These tragedies are reminiscent of the frailty of sacred architecture, with the scenes from Sri Lanka reminiscent of the Daesh rampage that destroyed Iraq’s mosques, churches and Yezidi temples, particularly the shrine of Jonah in 2014, sacred to Iraq’s Christians, and the Al Nuri mosque in Mosul, destroyed in 2017.

The events in Sri Lanka have two global ramifications. First, in terms of political violence, the island serves as a microcosm of the evolution of terrorism, having witnessed the campaign of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE) to an NTJ attack that has the hallmarks of global contemporary terrorism.

Second, the attacks revealed a tragic, symbolic double standard. The destruction of Christian churches in Sri Lanka did not generate a similar outpouring of grief that emerged after the fire in Notre Dame cathedral. An Asian tragedy could not compete with a European one.

Secular nationalist terrorism: The LTTE precedent

Founded in 1976, the LTTE waged a terrorist campaign in the name of Sri Lanka’s Hindu Tamils. The group was defeated in 2009, with more than 70,000 deaths in the decades-long conflict.

According to professor Robert Pape, director of the University of Chicago’s Project on Suicide Terrorism, the LTTE did not invent the suicide bomber but pioneered it as a tactic in war. He cites how the group found inspiration in the Lebanese Hezbollah’s 1983 suicide truck bombing of the US Marine barracks in Beirut.

In 1987, the very first LTTE Tiger suicide attack targeted the barracks of Sri Lankan soldiers. In 1991 a female LTTE suicide bomber killed Rajiv Gandhi of India when he was running for prime minister. In 1993, they used a suicide bomber to assassinate Sri Lanka’s president, and in 1996 killed more than 100 in a bombing of a bank.

However, unlike Hezbollah, the Tamil Tigers were a secular terrorist group. While its members came from the Hindu minority of Sri Lanka, they were Marxists. They emerged during the Cold War at a time when other Marxist terrorist groups operated globally, ranging from Sendero Illuminoso in Peru to FARC in Colombia, to the Japanese and Italian Red Armies.

Just as Hezbollah inspired the LTTE, so it appears global extremist groups inspired NTJ’s attack, if not giving actual aid or assistance to the group.

Global contemporary terrorism: Daesh

The LTTE characterised a wave of terrorism that was secular and bounded by an ethnic group and limited by geography, opposed to the religious, transnational wave of terrorism represented by groups like Al Qaeda and Daesh. A Muslim could join Daesh, and even a person could convert to Islam and join Daesh. While one could convert to Hinduism, one cannot “convert” into the Tamil ethnic group.

The LTTE was also bound by geography. They sought to create a Tamil homeland based in their city Jaffna and in areas where other Tamils lived in Sri Lanka. They did not want to rule over Tamils in India, for example. On the other hand, Daesh knew no geographical boundaries. While it once ruled a state in Syria and Iraq, they claimed that it was an expanding state, and their violence knew no geographical boundaries, striking from the suburbs of California to a metropolis like Paris.