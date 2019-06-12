The US House of Representatives approved a resolution on Tuesday to enforce subpoenas against officials in the Trump administration.

The resolution passed along party lines overall, with Democrats supporting and Republicans opposing it. The final count was 229-191, with 13 people not recording a vote.

With this resolution, the Judiciary Committee is authorised to go to court to enforce subpoenas related to the Mueller inquiry.

The Mueller Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election is a two-volume, 448-page document that recounts how US President Donald Trump repeatedly sought to take control of the Russia probe.

It was released in April 2019 in redacted form and looked into whether there were “any links or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign” to influence the US presidential campaign in 2016.

According to the Mueller Report: “Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election principally through two operations.”