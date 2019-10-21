There have been ongoing protests in Lebanon for the past five days. Lebanese voters initially demanded that the government revoke the “WhatsApp tax” it had implemented last week but the demonstrations quickly outgrew their genesis and became indicators of mass dissatisfaction with the Lebanese ruling elite.

The proposed tax on mobile messaging applications last week set off a spontaneous, cross-sectarian movement that has, according to AFP, “brought Lebanon to a standstill and put the entire political class in the dock.”

Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in the capital and other Lebanese cities seeking improved quality of life and the ouster of many powerful politicians who have been influential in Lebanese politics for decades.

Demonstrators across the political and religious spectrum cheered and partied, chanting anti-establishment slogans while protesting into the night and the next day.

The Lebanese government chaired by President Michel Aoun met on Monday to discuss reforms, including cutting ministers’ wages by half. Other reforms are the reductions in benefits for state institutions and officials, and the central bank and private banks contributing $3.3 billion to achieve a “near zero deficit” for the 2020 budget, as Reuters reports.

Lebanon's government approved a 2020 budget envisaging a deficit of 0.6% of gross domestic product, with banks set to participate in the deficit-reduction through an amount of 5.1 trillion Lebanese pounds ($3.4 billion), Prime Minister Saad al Hariri said on Monday, Reuters reports.

Hariri, the head of a coalition that is internally divided because of sectarian and political rivalries, had issued a 72-hour deadline to his government to agree on reforms to avoid a crisis, suggesting he may resign if such a compromise is not reached.

According to officials interviewed by Reuters, Hariri had agreed to a package of reforms with his government partners to grapple with the crisis that has led “hundreds of thousands” of voters into the streets.